Documentary which examines the September 11 attacks, and America's military response, including previously unseen and recently declassified battle footage on American troops in combat in Afghanistan. After terrorists attacked New York City and Washington D.C. on September 11, 2001, America's military went into action and launched a counterattack on the men believed to be responsible -- Osama bin Laden, Sheik Omar, and the terrorist network al-Qaida.