Operation Lune: The Sun King's Secret Shipwreck

Louis XIV's ship La Lune was wrecked off Toulon in November 1664. The ship was returning from an expedition to the Barbary Coast with nearly one thousand people on board, simple seamen or nobles of the highest rank. Discovered by a submarine in 1993, the wreck lies in 90 metres of water. In a state of magificent preservation, like some underwater Pompei, she will, starting in 2012, be the subject of an exceptional archeological investigation, bringing together history and robotics, the expertise of archeologists and the passion for the deep.