Operation Midnight Climax

Will Nitch is on a mission to achieve a transendental tantric sexual experience: a sustained orgasm. He begins to assemble a Secret Society of Women: women are, afterall, pivotal to helping a man to reach the cosmic blue lights. Will wants all the women for himself, and with the help of all the women in his life and his friend Chip, he plans a midnight tantric sex party; during which he hopes to climax to the point of reaching the mythical blue lights.