1951

Operation Pacific

  • Drama
  • Action
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 26th, 1951

Studio

Warner Bros. Pictures

During WWII, Duke E. Gifford is second in command of the USS Thunderfish, a submarine which is firing off torpedoes that either explode too early or never explode at all. It's a dilemma that he'll eventually take up personally. Even more personal is his quest to win back his ex-wife, a nurse; but he'll have to win her back from a navy flier who also happens to be his commander's little brother.

Cast

Patricia NealLt. (j.g.) Mary Stuart
Ward BondCmdr. John T. 'Pop' Perry
Scott ForbesLt. Larry
Philip CareyLt. (j.g.) Bob Perry
Paul PicerniJonesy
William CampbellThe Talker (as Bill Campbell)

View Full Cast >

Images