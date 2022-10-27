Operation Pacific

During WWII, Duke E. Gifford is second in command of the USS Thunderfish, a submarine which is firing off torpedoes that either explode too early or never explode at all. It's a dilemma that he'll eventually take up personally. Even more personal is his quest to win back his ex-wife, a nurse; but he'll have to win her back from a navy flier who also happens to be his commander's little brother.
|Patricia Neal
|Lt. (j.g.) Mary Stuart
|Ward Bond
|Cmdr. John T. 'Pop' Perry
|Scott Forbes
|Lt. Larry
|Philip Carey
|Lt. (j.g.) Bob Perry
|Paul Picerni
|Jonesy
|William Campbell
|The Talker (as Bill Campbell)
