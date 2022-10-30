Operation Rock the Troops

Not Available

One man's ambitions take him on an unexpected journey to create a unique performance and mission that will change his life forever. A group of musicians and models are assembled carefully to put on his 'Runway Rock Show' concept with a simple goal: to hand out over 100,000 copies of their CD to the US Military personally. They will have to learn to stick together, as to complete their mission, they have to be ready to tour the world at a moments notice and count on each other to rock the troops!