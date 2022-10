Not Available

A bank employee, Taivnaa, is fired for pointing out the bank's wrongdoing. Since he can't afford medical expenses for his beloved daughter who has a serious disease, he decides to conduct "Operation Tatar" to steal the bank's black money with his three buddies: ex-boxer/ex-policeman Tulgaa; half-Russian, self-proclaimed expert driver Kolya; and geeky genius hacker Gyalbaa. At the risk of their lives, they embark on Operation Tatar!