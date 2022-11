Not Available

In a small seaside town in the middle of tourist season, an old eccentric, Ugo Bonacic, is murdered. The homicide inspector leads the investigation, which directs him to a strange foreigner dressed in white, who came to town with an American diving representation. During the investigation, he finds out that old Ugo had a copy of one Titian paintings, for which unusual legend is bind. Finally, a new version of an old Titian painting legend is cleared up.