On the 8th November 1942, American and English troupes from Gibraltar arrived on the North African Coast. The taking of Alger owes its success to a small group of maverick fighters. Operation Torch, just as the Battle of Stalingrad, was a major turning point in the WWII. This film retraces the political imbroglio that the allies faced in Alger while the war continued in Libya and Tunisia.