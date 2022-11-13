Operation Wedding

Not Available

Windi (Yuki Kato), the youngest and favorite daughter of Admiral Kardi (Bucek) holds her breath the longest underwater, compared to her three older sisters, Vera (Dahlia Poland), Lira (Kimberly Ryder) and Tara (Sylvia Fully R). The four girls are raised in military terms by Kardi on his own. Ten years have passed but Kardi’s way to treat his daughters remains the same. In campus Windi meets again her childhood love, Rendi (Adipati Dolken), who asks her to go out on a date. Windi asks for her father’s approval. When Rendi picks her up, Tara, Lira and Vera are ready to come with Windi, along with Kardi too. Even then love is still in bloom in Rendi and Windi’s heart, forcing Kardi to terrorize Rendi.