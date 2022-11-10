Not Available

Operation Y and Other Shurik's Adventures

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Mosfilm

The film consists of three independent parts: "Workmate", "Déjà vu" and "Operation Y". The plot follows the adventures of Shurik (alternative spelling — Shourick), the naive and nerdy Soviet student who often gets into ludicrous situations but always finds a way out very neatly. "Operation Y and Shurik's Other Adventures" was a hit movie and became the leader of Soviet film distribution in 1965.

Cast

Aleksandr DemyanenkoShurik
Mikhail PugovkinConstruction director (segment "Naparnik")
Aleksei SmirnovFedya (segment "Naparnik") / Doubting person at market (segment "Operatsiya 'Y")
Yuriy Nikulin"Dunce"
Georgiy Vitsin"Coward"
Yevgeni Morgunov"Stager"

