Operation Y and Other Shurik's Adventures

The film consists of three independent parts: "Workmate", "Déjà vu" and "Operation Y". The plot follows the adventures of Shurik (alternative spelling — Shourick), the naive and nerdy Soviet student who often gets into ludicrous situations but always finds a way out very neatly. "Operation Y and Shurik's Other Adventures" was a hit movie and became the leader of Soviet film distribution in 1965.
|Aleksandr Demyanenko
|Shurik
|Mikhail Pugovkin
|Construction director (segment "Naparnik")
|Aleksei Smirnov
|Fedya (segment "Naparnik") / Doubting person at market (segment "Operatsiya 'Y")
|Yuriy Nikulin
|"Dunce"
|Georgiy Vitsin
|"Coward"
|Yevgeni Morgunov
|"Stager"
View Full Cast >