Operation Zucker

The promise of a better life is pivotal in ten-year-old Fee’s decision to travel from her home in Romania to Germany. But she falls victim to child traffickers and is forced to work as a prostitute in a Berlin sex club. She is freed, however, after a police raid. When commissioner Wegemann takes up this serious case of sexual abuse, there’s a shocking discovery: a respected judge is a customer of the crime ring – and the state attorney helping her is a good friend of the judge. Are the police capable of protecting the young girl? Who can be trusted in this quagmire of lies and corruption? This crime drama addresses serious flaws in our society and their weakest victims: children.