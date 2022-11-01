Not Available

Operette

    Operetta (German: Operette) is a 1940 musical film directed by Willi Forst and starring Forst, Maria Holst and Dora Komar. The film was made by Wien-Film, a Vienna-based company set up after Austria had been incorporated into Greater Germany following the 1938 Anschluss. It is the first film in director Willi Forst's "Viennese Trilogy" followed by Vienna Blood (1942) and Viennese Girls (1945). The film portrays the life of Franz Jauner (1832–1900), a leading musical figure in the city. It is both an operetta film and a Wiener Film.

    Cast

    		Willi ForstFranz Jauner
    		Maria HolstMarie Geistinger
    		Dora KomarEmmi Krall, Jauners Ehefrau
    		Paul HörbigerAlexander Girardi
    		Leo SlezakFranz von Suppé
    		Curd JürgensKarl Millöcker

