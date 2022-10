Not Available

Ghost Reveries is the eighth full-length studio album release of Swedish progressive death metal band Opeth. This DVD contains a Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound mix (though does not include the bonus track), a 40-minute documentary, and the video for "The Grand Conjuration". This documentary details the making of Ghost Reveries, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the band's day-to-day life while recording and touring.