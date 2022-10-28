Opeth: In Live Concert At The Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

As part of the ongoing celebration of their 20th anniversary, Sweden's Opeth is releasing live footage from the band's recent performance at London's Royal Albert Hall. 'In Live Concert at the Royal Albert Hall' is a fierce testament to Opeth's continued success in the progressive metal community. Opeth performed two sets that evening - the first of the classic, 'Blackwater Park' in its entirety and the second, a chronologically arranged selection of material from the rest of Opeth's catalogue. Bonus DVD features include an exclusive interview and the behind-the-scenes documentary, 'On Tour with Opeth.' [Tracklist:] 1-01 The Leper Affinity 1-02 Bleak 1-03 Harvest 1-04 The Drapery Falls 1-05 Dirge For November 1-06 The Funeral Portrait 1-07 Patterns In The Ivy 1-08 Blackwater Park 2-01 Forest Of October 2-02 Advent 2-03 April Ethereal 2-04 The Moor 2-05 Wreath 2-06 Hope Leaves 2-07 Harlequin Forest 2-08 The Lotus Eater