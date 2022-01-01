Opeth: Lamentations

Not Available

Lamentations is Opeth's first live DVD, released under the Music For Nations label in 2004. This live recording at Shepherd's Bush Empire on Thursday 25 September, 2003 features Opeth playing the album Damnation in its entirety, followed by some of the band's songs from Blackwater Park and Deliverance. The DVD also includes a documentary on both the making of Damnation and Deliverance, which has [Tracklist:] 01 Windowpane 02 In My Time Of Need 03 Death Whispered A Lullaby 04 Closure 05 Hope Leaves 06 To Rid The Disease 07 Ending Credits 08 Harvest 09 Weakness 10 Master's Apprentices 11 The Drapery Falls 12 Deliverance 13 The Leper Affinity 14 A Fair Judgement