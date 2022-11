Not Available

The Roundhouse Tapes is a live double album by the Swedish progressive death metal band, Opeth. The CD was recorded on November 9, 2006 and was released on November 5, 2007 in Europe and on November 20, 2007 in the rest of the world. [Tracklist:] 01 When 02 Ghost Of Perdition 03 Under The Weeping Moon 04 Bleak 05 Face Of Melinda 06 The Night And The Silent Water 07 Windowpane 08 Blackwater Park 09 Jam 10 Demon Of The Fall 11 Credits