Not Available

"Opfer Des Hasses" depicts how the family of Herr Goldschmidt ( Herr Gyula Szöreghy ) a Jewish Russian manufacturer, suffered ruin and murder as victims of a pogrom during the Russian Revolution. Herr Goldschmidt manages to save two of his grandchildren and they flee to Vienna where the Jewish welfare organization helps immigrants in an orphanage in Baden. Years later Herr Goldschmidt tells the whole sad story (in flashback ) to a visitor.