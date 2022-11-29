Ophelia: Love & Privacy_Settings

Not Available

Hubert, the lovely wannabe-casanova protagonist of this story has a bubble floating over his head (like in comics), and in this bubble all his thoughts are visible. So everybody can read his thoughts, and since he mostly thinks about (naked) ladies, this gets him into big trouble… How exposed and public can your thoughts become before it gets embarrassing? Which dirty thoughts could get you into trouble? That's the problem of our protagonist Hubert. Anyone can clearly read his thoughts in a speech balloon floating above his head. In our film we accompany him on his challenging search for a girlfriend. A comedy about 'The End of Privacy'.