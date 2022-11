Not Available

Our story begins in China where Professor Gesellius has finished his research on the uses of opium. On the day before his departure for home, he is told of an opium produced by Nung Chiang which, if treated in a special manner, produces terrific sensations. It also can destroy both mind and body. While visiting Nung Chiang's opium den, he is approached by a young lady in a rickshaw who pleads with him to rescue her from a horrible fate.