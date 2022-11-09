Opportunity

Not Available

    The story starts with the main protagonist (Rachit) and his friend (Shikhar) entering Rachit's house. Rachit is an urbane guy and Shikhar has a 'small-town' rustic charm - the differences between them are evident during their interactions. But as the evening progresses, Rachit recollects some forgotten memories from a distant past. Together, they revisit the roads not taken; and, the lines between the past and the present get blurred. Set in Mumbai, India, this romantic drama is a contemporary take on the life and relationships of a single professional gay man - his understanding of his identity, missed opportunities, and personal choices.

