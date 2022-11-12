Opravdový M.A.S.H.

Not Available

The Real MASH traces the original stories and people that inspired the fictional feature film and TV series about Mobile Army Surgical Hospitals in the Korean War. Both pushed buttons on cultural and social frontiers but real life MASH units were actually more like renegade units onto themselves and early indicators of the social turmoil and tensions that were to unfold later in the USA. Interviews with MASH actors, including Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit and Gary Burghoff, co-creator Gene Reynolds, surgeons, doctors, nurses, pilots and enlisted men who served in the war blend with dramatic recreations, archival film and rare photographs to tell the true stories behind the MASH entertainment franchise.