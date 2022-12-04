Opre Roma!

Not Available

The film retraces the origins, history, habits and traditions of the Roma people but also tells the direct experience of some of the people who belong to it. Also history, art, music, culture and everyday life are shown for the intent to make known the reality of the Roma in order to not reducing it, as it usually happens, to social problems and negative events. The movie is divided into two "parts" that will alternate and intertwine: - the first is of a purely cultural-historical nature - the second is biographical and focused on the living testimonies of some Roma people, which will introduce both normal and exceptional stories, often marked by a difficult past related to the ethnic/cultural identity but also by a positive epilogue.