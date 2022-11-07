Opry Video Classics: Honky-Tonk Heroes

Not Available

From historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., comes this collection of 15 Grand Ole Opry performances, including Johnny Cash singing "Folsom Prison Blues" and George Jones delivering "The Race Is On." Among the other honky-tonk legends are Ray Price ("Heartaches by the Number"), Porter Wagoner ("Misery Loves Company"), Dave Dudley ("Six Days on the Road"), Ernest Tubb ("Walking the Floor Over You") and Bobby Bare ("Detroit City").