Not Available

Opry Video Classics: Honky-Tonk Heroes

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Time-Life Video

From historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., comes this collection of 15 Grand Ole Opry performances, including Johnny Cash singing "Folsom Prison Blues" and George Jones delivering "The Race Is On." Among the other honky-tonk legends are Ray Price ("Heartaches by the Number"), Porter Wagoner ("Misery Loves Company"), Dave Dudley ("Six Days on the Road"), Ernest Tubb ("Walking the Floor Over You") and Bobby Bare ("Detroit City").

Cast

Marty StuartHimself - Host
Johnny CashHimself (archive footage)
Freddy FenderHimself (archive footage)
Waylon JenningsHimself (archive footage)
George JonesHimself (archive footage)
Webb PierceHimself (archive footage)

View Full Cast >

Images