Opry Video Classics - Legends

The biggest names in country music appear in this compilation of 15 performances from Nashville's famed Grand Ole Opry, featuring Patsy Cline, Marty Robbins, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, George Jones, Dolly Parton and more. Spanning country's golden age from the 1950s to the '70s, the classic collection includes Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter," Conway Twitty's "Hello Darlin'" and an early appearance by Willie Nelson sporting short hair. Cast:Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Willie Nelson, Conway Twitty, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Dolly Parton, Marty Robbins, Tammy Wynette, Don Gibson, Jim Reeves, Faron Young, Ray Price, Statler Brothers, Ernest Tubb Genres:Music & Musicals, Classic Country & Western, Country & Western/Folk