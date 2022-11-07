Not Available

Opry Video Classics - Queens of Country

  • Documentary
  • Music

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

This collection of 15 vintage performances from the Grand Ole Opry showcases the divas of country music, including Tammy Wynette belting out "Stand by Your Man" and Loretta Lynn singing "You Ain't Woman Enough." Among the other ladies taking the stage at Ryman Auditorium are Donna Fargo ("The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A."), Sammi Smith ("Help Me Make It Through the Night"), Patsy Cline ("She's Got You") and Lynn Anderson ("Rose Garden").

Cast

Patsy ClineHerself (archive footage)
Loretta LynnHerself (archive footage)
Dolly PartonHerself (archive footage)
Jeannie SeelyHerself (archive footage)
Connie SmithHerself (archive footage)
Kitty WellsHerself (archive footage)

