Opry Video Classics - Queens of Country

This collection of 15 vintage performances from the Grand Ole Opry showcases the divas of country music, including Tammy Wynette belting out "Stand by Your Man" and Loretta Lynn singing "You Ain't Woman Enough." Among the other ladies taking the stage at Ryman Auditorium are Donna Fargo ("The Happiest Girl in the Whole U.S.A."), Sammi Smith ("Help Me Make It Through the Night"), Patsy Cline ("She's Got You") and Lynn Anderson ("Rose Garden").