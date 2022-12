Not Available

Long, long ago, a record didn't just reach the No. 1 spot - it resided there, sometimes for months. Songs That Topped the Charts captures the biggest country hits, many of which also became significant pop singles. Check out Leroy Van Dyke's Walk On By (19 weeks at No. 1); Stonewall Jackson's Waterloo; and the Browns' The Three Bells, a country and pop chart-topper. They don't cut 'em like that anymore.