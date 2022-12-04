Not Available

Optical Audio

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    If you draw or scratch or make patterns that extend into the optical audio area of 16mm film, then run it through a projector, the images will produce distinctive sounds as they pass through the optical soundtrack reader. This film is an edited composition of such experiments, with some archival footage bits from a military instructional film to help get the idea across. All of the patterns on the film were drawn, scratched, colored or ink-jet transferred and applied by hand. Every sound in the film is simultaneously accompanied by the picture that produced it.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images