Not Available

If you draw or scratch or make patterns that extend into the optical audio area of 16mm film, then run it through a projector, the images will produce distinctive sounds as they pass through the optical soundtrack reader. This film is an edited composition of such experiments, with some archival footage bits from a military instructional film to help get the idea across. All of the patterns on the film were drawn, scratched, colored or ink-jet transferred and applied by hand. Every sound in the film is simultaneously accompanied by the picture that produced it.