Opus Dei - Unveiled

DECODING THE PAST goes far beyond the bestseller lists to reveal the truth about Opus Dei. Founded in 1928 by Spaniard Josemaria Escriva de Balaguer, it encourages members, most of whom are lay professionals, to find God through work and daily life. The most orthodox commit to a celibate life, live in Opus Dei residences, give the majority of their income to the organization, and practice corporal mortification, the infliction of self-pain as a holy act of sacrifice. Now, Opus Dei leaders grant unprecedented access as we lift the veil surrounding their mysterious organization to reveal the truths and demystify the myths.