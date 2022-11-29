Not Available

"Opus Incertum, is a tribute to Dalí's concrete irrationality. Part of video-sound improvisations (mixes of film fragments, television commercials, educational or scientific videos, fragments of his own works ...) and the resulting ephemeral accidents, revelations that establish disturbing analogies, in an open process on chance. Around this base I tried to construct, or rather to re-construct, the narrative, in accordance with the critical paranoid-process. The result of this experiment is the materialization in images of delusional associations, sometimes unpleasant, enigmatic or eschatological. Opus incertum is an unfinished work, testimony of the collaborative work, between the year 2000-2002, with Javier Otaduy ".