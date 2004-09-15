2004

Or (My Treasure)

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 15th, 2004

Studio

Bizibi

Or shoulders a lot: she's 17 or 18, a student, works evenings at a restaurant, recycles cans and bottles for cash, and tries to keep her mother Ruthie from returning to streetwalking in Tel Aviv. Ruthie calls Or "my treasure," but Ruthie is a burden. She's just out of hospital, weak, and Or has found her a job as a house cleaner. The call of the quick money on the street is tough for Ruthie to ignore. Or's emotions roil further when the mother of the youth she's in love with comes to the flat to warn her off. With love fading and Ruthie perhaps beyond help, Or's choices narrow.

Cast

Dana IvgyOr
Meshar CohenIdo
Katia ZinbrisRachel
Shmuel EdelmanShmuel
Ronit ElkabetzRuthie

