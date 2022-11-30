Ora, Ora Be Goin’ Alone

Not Available

Momoko is a 75 year-old widow living alone in the suburbs of Tokyo. She leaves the hometown in 1964, get married and raises two children as a housewife… 55 years have passed since she came up to Tokyo, and she is supposed to enjoy the rest of her life with her loving husband. But the life is not that simple. Her husband suddenly died and left Momoko alone. However, this turns into the beginning of her new life. She enjoys visiting library, reading books and taking notes about the 4.6 billion-year history of the earth, drinking tea at home... Her curiosity is aroused for everything, and "voices inside her heart" arise like a jazz session! Going and returning between past memories and present, her lonely life changes into the life with freedom and joy!