Orang-Orang Sinting

James, the only child of Marni the poor widow, dreams of winning a lottery worth Rp 120 million. He is angry when his mother wakes him up and orders him to find a job. Going in and out of offices and unable to find work, he daydreams in the park of taking off the gold from the National Monument. With the money, he would establish Siluman Kontraktor company with Dewi as his secretary and also his girlfriend. Then he is woken up by the police who want to inspect his identity card. Considered insane, he is admitted to a mental hospital. Here, he is always rowdy and stirs things up. Most of the film is used to exploit the craziness of the hospital. James finally escapes.