Orang Pilihan

This story tells of a husband and wife who in their daily lives are always bothered by invisible creatures. The reason they were disturbed was because one day Bram (HUSBAND) found a pendant necklace near the village (where he worked). The pendant is the source of the terror and disturbances experienced by Bram and Anna (Bram's wife). The pendant comes from a small child who was chosen long ago as a child who was offered as a sacrifice to spirits because it had a special mark on his back. Later, after several tens of years, the spirit of the child and offering sacrifice followed BRAM and his wife in their daily life, especially on kliwon Friday nights, the ghosts always appeared. Until one day when Bram's wife was fucked by one of these ghosts and got pregnant, the terror still continued.