Naho Takamiya (Tao Tsuchiya) is a 2nd year high school student. During the spring, Naho Takamiya receives a letter sent by herself from 10 years in the future. In the letter, she liked transfer student Kakeru Naruse (Kento Yamazaki). Kakeru Naruse carried emotional scars from his mother's suicide and he died one year later. 26-years-old Naho Takamiya thinks about Kakeru Naruse often. 2nd year high school student Naho Takamiya, with the knowledge of what she feels 10 years in the future, takes action to change her future.
|Tao Tsuchiya
|Naho Takamiya
|Kento Yamazaki
|Kakeru Naruse
|Ryo Ryusei
|Hiroto Suwa
|Hirona Yamazaki
|Takako Chino
|Dôri Sakurada
|Saku Hagita
|Kurumi Shimizu
|Azusa Murasaka
