Orange Glory: The 20 Greatest Moments In Syracuse Basketball brings viewers inside the most iconic moments in one of college basketball's most storied programs. This jam-packed DVD counts down the legacy-defining moments in Syracuse basketball, ranking everything from the Orange's six-overtime 2009 Big East Tournament victory, to Pearl Washington's magical half-court buzzer beater, to the "Louie and Bouie" era, to the spectacular 2003 National Championship run. Relive the moments with inside stories from Syracuse Hoops' biggest stars along with some of the most notable luminaries in sports broadcasting, including: Coach Jim Boeheim, Carmello Anthony, Bob Costas, Jim Nantz, Jonny Flynn, Mike Tirico, Rony Seikaly, Roosevelt Bouie, Louis Orr, Pearl Washington, Dave Bing, Len Berman, Derrick Coleman, Sherman Douglas, Gerry McNamara, and many more!