Oranges: Revenge of the Eggplant tells a tale of action, adventure, and most importantly revenge. After rescuing the president in Bananastan, Dr. Sunkyst decides to retire from an 80 year long career as an action scientist. However, Sunkyst is recruited to take over as the new college professor at the Orange university shortly after his retirement. Sunkyst befriends three students, Jessica - an intelligent stripper, Jerome - an angry apple who mistrusts oranges, and Erik - a dim witted frat guy who is easily bossed around. Sunkyst's presence at the school eventually causes numerous deaths and lots of action and adventure because we soon discover an evil force from his past is lurking on campus planning revenge.