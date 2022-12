Not Available

Through the lyricism and the baroque energy of the famous Christmas oratorio, super-8 pictures with a prevailing black colour catch in a jerky way an elfic trio of merry male accompplices wandering through the Père Lachaise cemetery. Some sentences taken from ‘Le Dictionnaire de l’Amour’ by Dominique Noguez make their complicity clear and are used as a counterpoint to the ballet of their loitering.