1978

Orchestra Rehearsal

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1978

Studio

Daimo Cinematografica

Orchestra Rehearsal (Italian: Prova d'orchestra) is a 1978 Italian film directed by Federico Fellini. It follows an Italian orchestra as the members go on strike against the conductor. The film was shown out of competition at the 1979 Cannes Film Festival. Considered by some to be underrated Orchestra Rehearsal was the last collaboration between composer Nino Rota and Fellini, due to Rota's death in 1979.

Cast

Clara ColosimoHarpiste
Elizabeth LabiPianiste
Ronaldo BonacchiContrebassiste
Ferdinando VillellaVioloncelliste
David MaunsellPremier violon
Francesco AluigiSecond violon

