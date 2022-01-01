Not Available

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark - Live Architecture & Morality and More movie was released May 07, 2013 by the Eagle studio. Architecture & Morality, originally released in 1981, is considered by many to be the pinnacle of the band's career. It spawned an extensive European tour. For the early part of this tour, including this concert filmed in high definition at London's Hammersmith Apollo in May, the concert was split into 2 halves. The first part of the evening was a complete performance of the album, while the 2nd half was a greatest hits set covering the rest of the band's illustrious career.