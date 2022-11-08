Not Available

Heroes never die, especially in the Korean War, as we see from watching endless Hollywood movies. Well, when the conflict is viewed from the other side, and the movie is THE NORTH KOREAN produced ORDER NO. 027, the HEROES OF THE (NORTH) KOREAN PEOPLE's ARMY never die either! This is basically a Korean War martial arts movie, with a commando scout team skilled with the magical powers of Taek-Won-Do on a secret mission behind the enemy lines of the U.S imperialist aggressors and their South Korean puppet army allies during the Korean War. They have to retrieve vital papers from a female spy who is working in a local headquarters of the Southern army, and annihilate a South Korean ranger corps. Non-Stop martial arts and gun fights finally lead the HEROES OF THE (NORTH) KOREANS PEOPLE ARMY to their goal and victory.