Order of the Ram follows Mary, a young, well-spoken college girl who is well liked within the small town she resides. Suddenly her life is turned upside down when she awakes, bound within a dense wood, to find herself staring into the eyes of 'Mother'. Before her stand the Order of the Ram, a satanic cult lead by 'Mother', who's pure ambition in life, is to bring fourth their savior and to achieve this they believe Mary is their saviors chosen one.