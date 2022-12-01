Not Available

Order-Re-Order, complies with one of Einstein's theories, that "nothing can exist without order, and nothing can be created without chaos". The visual starting point is video feedback which forms a ring of rotating points of light. This is repeatedly filmed from a monitor on which the scrolling speed is manipulated, thereby animating and accelerating the light cells, which plunge into chaos several times. Because of the sluggishness of human perception, they lose their form and "color", racing through the black cosmos of the projection screen in the form of particles. (Gerald Weber)