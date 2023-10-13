2023

Ordinary Angels

    Director

    Jon Gunn

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    October 13th, 2023

    Studio

    Lionsgate

    Based on a remarkable true story, ORDINARY ANGELS centers on Sharon Steves (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed Schmitt (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.

    Cast

    		Hilary SwankSharon Stevens
    		Alan RitchsonEd Schmitt
    		Amy AckerTheresa Schmitt
    		Nancy TravisBarbara Schmitt
    		Drew PowellPastor Dave Stone
    		Tamala JonesRose

