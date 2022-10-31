Not Available

Ordinary Joe presents a captivating portrait of Joe Sciacca, a beer drinking, blue-collar Vietnam War veteran from Long Island, NY whose life proves to be anything but ordinary. Driven by complex motives, Joe annually returns to Vietnam traveling its back alleys and country roads, searching out the poor, diseased and disabled. By single-mindedly delivering envelopes of small donations collected back home, this brash New Yorker has proven to be an unlikely champion to a far away and seemingly forgotten people.