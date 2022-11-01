Not Available

Ore Kadal (English: The Sea Within) is a 2007 Malayalam film written and directed by Shyamaprasad. The film examines the extra-marital relationship between an intellectual economist and a housewife. It stars Mammootty, Meera Jasmine, Narain and Ramya Krishnan. Ore Kadal was chosen as the inaugural film of the Indian Panorama section at the International Film Festival of India.[1] Ouseppachan won the National Award for the Best Music Director for Ore Kadal