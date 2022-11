Not Available

The story depicts the campus life of the 80s. Zacharia Pothen is a rich and spoiled senior student who is also ruthless and arrogant. He is always accompanied by his friends for whose happiness, Pothen can go to any extent. Pothen and his friends have a lot of fun and experience many exciting events in the course of their campus life. The film is a campus love story with a lot of comic sequences to enjoy the 80s campus life.