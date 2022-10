Not Available

In July 2015, after 27 years, Paraguay will receive the Pope. Ru Ore is a documentary about the waiting for this important event through four life stories: Gaby, 13, who lives in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Asuncion; Mafe, 16, who is fighting against cancer; the story of Margarita, 53, Indigenous "Aché" fighting for the survival of her traditions and culture; and the history of Tati, 18, a survivor of the Ycuá Bolaños tragedy.