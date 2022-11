Not Available

Japanese music legend Miyavi stars as himself in this time-traveling rock 'n' roll fantasy. On the last leg of a long concert tour that's kept him busy fending off adoring fans, Miyavi falls asleep and awakens to discover that the year is 1984. Miyavi wanders the streets before meeting a local musician named Shinni (Hassei Takano) and convinces him to form a new band. Ryôta Matsushima co-stars as Miyavi's younger self.