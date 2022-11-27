Oreste Pipolo, fotografo di matrimoni

Not Available

In all of Naples, photographer Oreste Pipolo is renowned for his wedding photographs. An album with the heavily accentuated romantic pictures of Pipolo is, like a copious dinner in an expensive hotel, an essential part of a successful wedding. If need be, every self-respecting bridal couple will spend their last savings to be able to engage Pipolo. In ORESTE PIPOLO, the city of Naples and in particular the Neapolitan wedding is the universe where Pipolo holds sway. We see him routinely handling nervous couples and making preparations for the ceremony of yet another pair, meanwhile constantly commanding his assistants. But when his customers have disappeared from sight another Pipolo appears, one who after thirty years in business is fed up with it and really cannot stand to see another bridal couple.