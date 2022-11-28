Orfeo - NEDERLANDSE REISOPERA

Not Available

When Eurydice dies on their wedding day, Orpheus, unable to accept her death, descends into the underworld to retrieve her. But as they ascend to the realm of the living, will he be able to refrain from looking back at her, lest he lose her forever? Director Monique Wagemakers, together with choreographer Nanine Linning and artist Lonneke Gordijn (Studio DRIFT), developed the concept for this opera as a contemporary Gesamtkunstwerk that fully integrates stage direction, choreography and design. The costumes of fashion designer Marlou Breuls accentuate and enhance the effect of homogeneity.